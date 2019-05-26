Anurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi amid their resignation chaos

Rushabh Dhruv May 26 2019, 11.45 am May 26 2019, 11.45 am

It was on May 23, 2019, when opposition witnessed the Modi Tsunami as Prime Minister Narendra Modi won more than 350 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Following his gigantic triumph, his well-wishers flooded the internet with congratulatory messages for him and his party. Among the many was Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who congratulated Modi, but along with it also raised a complaint. The filmmaker, who is known to speak his mind, mentioned how his daughter was being threatened by a die-hard follower of the PM. That being said, on Saturday, Kashyap through his Twitter account took a dig at political parties, whose head honchos were trying to grab headlines.

In the tweet, the filmmaker mentioned two political leaders': Mamata Banerjee (Cheif Minister of West Bengal) and Rahul Gandhi (President of Congress). He mentioned how the two leaders (after the defeat at the hands of BJP) were in a mood to quit their party and so decided to resign. But as we all know, ultimately the 'resignation' hoopla was fabricated and that's what Kashyap's tweet pointed out. Kashyap also added how he never wanted to bring this information on the micro-blogging site but Twitterati rejected his intention and here he is. All we can say is, he is a smart director for sure.

Have a look at Anurag Kashyap's sly dig at Rahul and Mamata below:

Mamta didi wanted to resign but party rejected offer. Rahul Gandhi wanted to resign but party rejected the offer. We wanted to act dumb and believe it but our intelligence rejected it.. P.S. I didn’t want to tweet this but twiterrati rejected my intention. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 25, 2019

In his earlier tweet where he talked about his daughter, Anurag called himself PM Modi’s ‘dissenter.' Kashyap, in his tweet, questioned PM Modi about how to deal with people who are celebrating his victory by threatening his daughter. He attached a screenshot of the person who commented on Aliyah’s pictures and used cuss words for both her and her father.

Have a look at his tweet below:

Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter. pic.twitter.com/jC7jYVBCi8 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 23, 2019

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from the world of entertainment.