  3. Bollywood
Anurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi amid their resignation chaos

Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi amid their resignation chaos

Anurag Kashyap has an indirect message for Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee.

back
Anurag KashyapBJPBollywoodLok Sabha Elections 2019Lok Sabha Elections 2019 ResultsMamata BanerjeePM Narendra ModiRahul Gandhi
nextSalman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over Bharat once again, Katrina fails to detract him

within