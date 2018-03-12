Anurag Kashyap takes Abhishek Bachchan for a quiet meal at Kesar Da Dhaba

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is facing the camera after two years of break from movies for his upcoming film Manmarziyan. The film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. This is the first time that Abhishek is collaborating with Taapsee and Vicky for a project. Junior Bachchan shared a video on Instagram where he went to have “a quiet meal” at Kesar Da Dhaba along with the team. The venue obviously wasn’t that quite but the team seems to have enjoyed their meal.

For those who don’t know, Kesar Da Dhaba is part of Punjab's culture since 1916 and their thali is the most delicious preparations offered by any of the oldest dhabas in India. Several celebrities have visited the dhaba, including Yash Chopra, Lisa Ray, Yana Gupta, Manpreet Brar, Padmini Kolapuri, Raza Murad, and Rajesh Khanna among others.

Almost time.... #manmarziyan A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Feb 28, 2018 at 10:39pm PST

#Day2 #Take2 #Letsgetit 🎬 A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Mar 2, 2018 at 6:47pm PST

Bachchan has been busy with his sporting ventures all this while. The love story will be shot in Amritsar, Delhi and Kashmir. Produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the film was supposed to be made with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar earlier. In fact, Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan was also in talks to essay the role that Junior Bachchan is doing. Bollywood veterans like Rishi Kapoor, Karan Johar and Preity Zinta are super excited about his comeback.

It’s been just over 2 yrs since I faced a film camera… A new journey, a new film begins today. Need your good wishes and blessings. #Manmarziyaan #TakeTwo 🎬 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 2, 2018

Sincerest best wishes to an actor waiting to explode. My best to another son of mine. Love you and always an admirer! God Bless! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 2, 2018

congratulations and welcome back. Cannot wait to see it AB 😘 — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 2, 2018

Welcome back AB! We have missed seeing you and need to see much more of you at the movies!!!! Love you!!!! https://t.co/e12TAGP4BQ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 2, 2018