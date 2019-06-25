Priyanka Kaul June 25 2019, 12.12 am June 25 2019, 12.12 am

Anurag Kashyap is a man who knows how to impress his audience. Even though his journey started from the early 1990’s, Kashyap made cameo appearances in his movie in 2008. After producing a masterpiece with The Gangs of Wasseypur, the Nawazuddin and Anurag duo are pairing up yet again. Anurag Kashyap will be coming on-screen in the movie Bole Chudiyan.

Anurag confirmed the same to Mumbai Mirror and said, “Yes, I am doing the film but that's all I know for now. I have agreed to do the film as this is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him.” The director-actor is busy shooting his next project which stars Mirzya's Saiyami Kher and debutant Roshan Mathew.

Anurag and Nawaz have had an old bond and worked together before. Since 1999, their association has been unbreakable. For the 2007 film Black Friday, Anurag had signed Nawaz for a cameo, followed by Raman Raghav 2.0 where he played the lead. The actor even flew to Bareilly for a day just to shoot for a song in his movie Mukkabaaz.

Mumbai Mirror has also reported that the director-actor has not finalised his dates for the shoot yet. The movie marks the debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas. Bole Chudiyan had been in the headlines recently after the actress Mouni Roy walked out of the project. The reason, according to the producer, was quoted as her “unprofessional behaviour.”

Mouni’s spokesperson, however, had said that contract had “discrepancies” and thus they did go ahead with signing it.

The producer, Rajesh Bhatia, in a statement had said, “From the time we have signed her, she and her agency have been highly unprofessional and irresponsible, even after signing the MoU and paying her.” He added, “Even for the final narration held two days back, she walked in at 5.30 p.m. for a 3 p.m. narration, embarrassing the producers, director, and actor.”