Anurag Kashyap: Today expressing thoughts or making films freely is proving to be more and more difficult

Anurag Kashyap is known for his earthy, realistic and unabashed kind of cinema. But he feels that today expressing thoughts or making films freely is proving to be more and more difficult as people are objecting to anything and everything these days. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is a proof of the hardship a film faces.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the director said, “I wonder if films like Achhut Kannya (1936) or Aandhi (1975) could even get made or see a release [today]. The way things are, it’s pretty scary. Everyone gets offended so easily that it is becoming increasingly difficult to be an artist.”

On his latest film Mukkabaaz, Kashyap said, “I would always want to show the circumstances that are around characters in my film, because they make that character. I’m not a politician and I don’t have a political agenda to show anything. I’m not afraid to talk about the truth. Because 10 years down the line, or in future, the world will look at all this and see how people talk about truth and lies according to their own convenience. So, I want to make a comment on the consequences of such decisions.”

What Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced was quite similar to what Kashyap went through for his Shahid Kapoor starrer film, Udta Punjab in 2016. “There was so much said... that [my film] will destroy Punjab. That it’s maligning politicians, this and that. Did anything happen after the film released? People just create unnecessary hype and problems. These days people [blindly] believe what is being circulated on Whatsapp. You send anything that sounds like news and people will believe it to be news,” he said.

He even narrated an incident wherein he was a victim of fake news. Kashyap shared, “Someone sent me a message that (Hollywood actor) Morgan Freeman has died. And I believed it and started telling people about it. It was only later, that my friends pointed out that he is still alive. But you know that’s how you end up believing what’s not fake, thanks to Whatsapp.”