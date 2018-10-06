Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl dissolve Phantom

A one of its kind in India, Phantom Films was a collaboration of four highly acclaimed directors, who strived hard to contribute significantly to Indian cinema. We say 'was' because it has now been dissolved. The company formed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl is no more an entity. While the news of the dissolution has been making the rounds for quite some time now, the confirmation came only after Anurag, Madhu and Vikramaditya's individual Twitter posts.

Anurag Kashyap says that his dream has come to an end with Phantom while Madhu Mantena says sometimes even marriages come to an end. Vikramaditya called their seven-year run the craziest journey.

The last time we heard of a disagreement between the ace filmmakers was when Anurag spoke of how he is not in talking terms with Vikas Bahl after one of their female employees charged the latter with a sexual harassment case. He revealed that he now works out of his home most of the times and is barely in office.

Phantom was formed seven years ago and has been the mastermind behind films like Udta Punjab, Masaan, Queen, Lootera and many more. Even though they are no more together, the directors assure that they will collaborate with each other on some level or the other and keep the creativity flowing in. Reports further claim that despite the spilt, the four directors will continue to work with Reliance Entertainment in independent capacities.