Anurag Kashyap’s blue haired boy Vicky Kaushal has the best birthday wish for him

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is busy promoting Manmarziyaan, turns a year old today (September 10). The 46-year-old, who is all set to enthrall fans with his love triangle, is showered with love and wishes from all over. Among all is Vicky Kaushal, who took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for his ‘chachaji’.

The Sanju actor mentioned that if it wasn’t Kashyap, he wouldn’t have been where he is today. He also went on to reveal how he is lovingly nicknamed as the director’s ‘blue haired boy’ and feels proud of the same.

Taapsee, on the other hand, also poured in much love for her ‘penquin’, and dropped a hint that she has a ‘super special birthday gift’ coming for the director.

Their film, Manmarziyaan, recently had a special screening in Mumbai which was hosted by Kashyap himself and was attended by Abhishek, Taapsee and Vicky too. The film, which has already garnered a lot of attention with its trailer and songs, is jointly produced by by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films. Written by Kanika Dhillon, it’s all set to release on September 14.