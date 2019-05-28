Anurag Kashyap's Twitter troll is fake, using daughter's name for personal benefit, says Payal Rohatgi

Shikha Dhariwal May 28 2019, 3.25 pm May 28 2019, 3.25 pm

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliya was recently threatened with rape by a Twitter troll after PM Modi’s historic election victory. The Twitter user, who identified himself as Chowkidar Ramsanghi, sent tweets to his daughter using abusive language. After this incident, Kashyap tweeted to Narendra Modi to congratulate him for the victory and also sarcastically asked him how to deal with the PM’s followers who celebrate Modi’s victory by threatening his daughter. Along with the tweet, he added an image of a said comment the person wrote on his daughter's picture.

Anurag Kashyap’s well-wishers and friends on Twitter suggested that he take the matter seriously and file a police complaint against the troll. Three days after the incident, on Monday Anurag finally filed a police complaint at the Amboli police station against the troll. The director thanked the Mumbai Police, Maharastra Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support.

Here's a look at Anurag's Twitter post highlighting a troll

While many celebrities supported Anurag Kashyap on social media, actress Payal Rohatgi attacked him on Facebook. The actress said that “Anurag is using his daughter's name to spread hate for RSS, BJP and Ram followers .”

Payal Rohatgi lashes out at Anurag Kashyap

In a Facebook video she shared recently, the actress claimed that Anurag Kashyap faked the Twitter troll for personal benefits adding that his intention was to spread hate for BJP because he is not able to digest Narendra Modi’s victory. Payal also suggested that Anurag Kashyap does yoga and refrain from consuming alcohol to maintain his mental peace.

Payal added further that there is a gang in Bollywood that doesn't like BJP and Narendra Modi and Anurag is a part of the gang. Hence the director is making fake troll stories and using his daughter's name to get benefits and disturb society. "Anurag Kashyap makes such films which are based on rape, poverty and drugs. The audience also doesn’t like his negativity on screen .”

Even as Payal Rohatgi has shared her thoughts on the incident on Facebook, both the Mumbai Police and cyber-crime team are investigating the matter on priority.