Anushka Sharma accompanies Virat Kohli to Cardiff, the duo spotted in a cricket team bus

Actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, who is skipper of the Indian cricket team currently, always find time to be with each other. The couple tied the knot on December 11 last year in Italy and have been giving goals on how to balance work and personal life.

Even before marriage, Anushka used to accompany Virat for his matches and cheer for him from the stands and post marriage too, the actress continues this practice. Now, the two have headed to Cardiff as India is taking on England this Friday in the second T20 match. The couple was snapped in the Indian cricket team’s bus and fan pages have shared the pictures which are going viral, as expected. Here are the pictures:

It’s really sweet to see Anushka, like a supportive wifey being by her husband’s side all the time. The actress may be engrossed in her movie shoots, brand endorsements, yet manages to churn out time for Kohli. And Virat too, on his part, effectively manages to take time off from his schedules and spends time with his ladylove. They even workout together and make for one of the good-looking couples on the block. Mutual thoughts?