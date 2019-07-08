After smoothly driving the Indian cricket team into the semifinals, it’s time for Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to take some time off. While July 6 marked the day when India won a match against Sri Lanka by 7 wickets, it was special for another reason. Anushka Sharma had finally made it to the stands. The duo has now started giving their fans glimpses of their day out.
Check out Virat and Anushka, lovingly called as Virushka’s picture
:
View this post on Instagram
Virushka 🤗 🤗 🤗 🤗 💖💖 . Follow us @viraat.kohli.18 @viraat.kohli.18 . #cricket #cricketmerijaan #cricketer #ipl #cricketlove #indiancricket #cricketwireless #cricketbat #viratkohli #viratians #vk18 #kohli #virat #msdian #bleedblue #followtheblues #yuvrajsingh #jaspritbumrah #msdhoni #rohitsharma #sureshraina #cricket_love #lover #couple #virushka #anushkasharma #adorable #Aa
A post shared by virat kohli (@viraat.kohli.18) on
While the actress flew to England long back, it was only recently she was spotted in Headingley in Leeds and pictures quickly went viral. In the screengrabs during the match, the actress was spotted wearing a dark yellow coloured attire paired with black and golden shades.
Check out pictures of the actress from the stands, cheering for her husband:
The actress had shared a post with hubby Virat Kohli before too. Notice how the two just can't keep their eyes off each other:
View this post on Instagram
Seal the silly moments ❣️
A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on
The Indian team has now moved up on No. 1 position in the scoreboard after defeating Lanka in the previous match. Men in Blue will next play New Zealand on July 9 for the semifinals.
Anushka was to join Virat at the end of June, due to the BCCI mandate on the travel policy of WAG’s (Wife and Girlfriends). “BCCI has mandated that wives of cricketers only spend 15 days with their partners during the World Cup and Anushka and Virat are following the guidelines that have been set. Anushka is expected to meet Virat this month (June) end as per stipulations but before that, she traveled to London to finish her brand commitments. She also flew to Brussels to do an extensive shoot over two days," a source had confirmed earlier.
Now that the two are finally together, we can expect lots of posts from the power-couple soon!Read More