Priyanka Kaul July 08 2019, 2.24 pm July 08 2019, 2.24 pm

After smoothly driving the Indian cricket team into the semifinals, it’s time for Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to take some time off. While July 6 marked the day when India won a match against Sri Lanka by 7 wickets, it was special for another reason. Anushka Sharma had finally made it to the stands. The duo has now started giving their fans glimpses of their day out.

While the actress flew to England long back, it was only recently she was spotted in Headingley in Leeds and pictures quickly went viral. In the screengrabs during the match, the actress was spotted wearing a dark yellow coloured attire paired with black and golden shades.

@AnushkaSharma Lookokg very gorgeous ma’am today in Ind and Srilanka match. pic.twitter.com/lZqAKqgRet — Anuj Shukla (@anujshukla_in) July 6, 2019

View this post on Instagram Seal the silly moments ❣️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 3, 2019 at 10:46am PDT

The Indian team has now moved up on No. 1 position in the scoreboard after defeating Lanka in the previous match. Men in Blue will next play New Zealand on July 9 for the semifinals.

Anushka was to join Virat at the end of June, due to the BCCI mandate on the travel policy of WAG’s (Wife and Girlfriends). “BCCI has mandated that wives of cricketers only spend 15 days with their partners during the World Cup and Anushka and Virat are following the guidelines that have been set. Anushka is expected to meet Virat this month (June) end as per stipulations but before that, she traveled to London to finish her brand commitments. She also flew to Brussels to do an extensive shoot over two days," a source had confirmed earlier.