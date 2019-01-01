Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ring in new year in Sydney, meet the PM of Australia

Last year, roughly around this time, they were just done with their big, fat Indian wedding and set off to Finland for a cosy honeymoon. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, this time, chose Sydney to bring a grand end to the old year. Australia, which is a prominent tourist attraction for globetrotters, turns into a den of travellers during the end of the year, thanks to the grand year-end special celebrations in Sydney.

In the photos and the videos that are doing the rounds on the internet, we can see Virat and Anushka taking a stroll on the roads of Sydney. They also visited the Prime Minister of Australia at his residence and exchanged warm greetings. Incidentally, the couple also celebrated their first anniversary in Australia as Virat accompanied his team for the India vs Australia test series. The captain's Instagram handle is another proof of the amazing trip they had.

They both also took to social media to wish fans a happy new year. We wish you the same, Virushka.