Antara Kashyap July 20 2019, 7.21 pm July 20 2019, 7.21 pm

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made the world cry of happiness when they secretly got married in a Tuscan wedding away from cameras and the crowd. We can still visualise the light pink lehenga that Anushka wore and the moment she walked down the aisle to the mandap to marry Virat Kohli, who was Mr. Debonair himself! After a year and a half, the couple still continues to give us butterflies whenever they are spotted together. Now Virushka has proved that they are not only #couplegoals but serious #FitnessGoals as well. The two have uploaded videos of them working out at the gym and we are sure that Anushka can pose a serious competition to Virat when it comes to lifting weights like a pro!

Taking to Instagram, Virat posted a video collage of himself lifting weights at the gym. He also wrote that hard work has no substitute. On the other hand, Anushka posted a couple of stories on her feed where she was seen lifting heavy weights as well! Anushka definitely is as strong as Virat and it makes them one of the best couples of B-Town!

Check out the videos below:

View this post on Instagram Hard work has no substitute. 🙌🏼 Music - @thescriptofficial A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 19, 2019 at 2:29am PDT

Virat and Anushka were last publicly seen together in the UK during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The couple posted cute pictures of their day out during the tournament. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram Seal the silly moments ❣️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 3, 2019 at 10:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram Mr and Mrs 💑❤ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 3, 2019 at 10:37am PDT