Soheib Ahsan August 02 2019, 4.44 pm August 02 2019, 4.44 pm

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are two celebrities who have a massive fan base. Keeping that in mind it would be no surprise for this couple to run into fans in public places. Nevertheless knowing how sweet the two are, they always find time to pose with their fans. The two were recently spotted and clicked with some fans in Florida in a restaurant. In the picture, Anushka can be seen in a black-and-white striped shirt with Virat dressed in a black T-shirt. The two have travelled to Florida as the India - West Indies series which is will be starting on August 3 will be held there.

Check out the Instagram post below:

The couple was also spotted at the Dubai airport on the previous day probably on their way to the US. It seems they can't get any rest from the prying eyes and cameras of their fans. They were traveling with the rest of Virat's team with whom he had tweeted a picture from the airport. Prior to this, Anushka had also accompanied Kohli to the World Cup tournament which was being held in England. The two returned home together after India's exit from the tournament. Earlier today Virat had shared a picture of the team from the dressing room.

Check out Virat Kohli's tweet below: