Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s day is made, thanks to this cute little puppy

First published: June 11, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Updated: June 11, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

We all know that Anushka Sharma is an animal lover. She has a pet dog named Dude, but looks like now she has one more pet. The actress was in the US shooting for her film Zero. She returned a few days ago, and has been spending some quality time with her hubby Virat Kohli. On Sunday, Anushka posted a picture of herself and Virat posing with a cute puppy.

Well, the two surely had a great laugh and they seem to be the happiest when together. By the way, this look like a perfect family portrait, doesn’t it?

It is good to see Virat and Anushka spending time with each other as the latter has been quite busy with the shooting of Zero. A few days ago, Virat had posted a video of him and Anushka working out in the gym together.

Talking about Zero, the movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. SRK and Anushka shot for the film at NASA. Reportedly, Anushka plays the role of a scientist in the film. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero is slated to release on December 21, 2018. Apart from Zero, Anushka will also be seen in Sanju. The actress has a special appearance in the movie.

