Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's first commercial as a married couple is all about wedding (w)oes

Way before they tied the knot, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma appeared to be a gorgeous couple in a very popular commercial of an apparel brand they both endorse. Incidentally, they vouched to marry each other in the ad, just a short while before they actually got hitched! Now, little before their first wedding anniversary, they are here with their first commercial as Mr and Mrs Kohli, and will show you what happens once you're a year-old into the marriage. They were directed by Shashank Khaitan for the same.

We can't help but fall for the flamboyant chemistry that these two share! And how can we not?

"Him and me are male and female versions of each other. Yes, of course, the outer expression might be different, the way people look at us might be different but inside the values are exactly the same. And we both are very spiritual people," Anushka had said, in an earlier interview.

On another note, seems like Virat is taking keen interest in acting as well, now. Not long back, he featured in a brief video advertorial by a men's apparel brand, wherein he takes a good dig at all the larger-than-life supermen. Anushka, on the other hand, awaits release of Zero.