Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohlis Mumbai reception: Shah Rukh Khan recites Jab Tak Hai Jaan dialogues, shakes a leg with the couple

Shahrukh Khan is a busy man even if his films aren't quite keeping pace with the trends at the box office. Earlier in the evening the King was seen interacting with the media as the latest host of Filmfare 2018, later he was seen at the Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reception that was being held at the St Regis Hotel in Lower Parel. After the usual photo-op Khan went straight into the party and made his presence felt almost immediately with this dialogue from his film Jab Tak Hai Jaan which also starred Mrs Kohli.

And if that wasn't enough Khan also made sure that everyone shook a leg to pretty woman from the super hit Kal Ho Na Ho.

Khan has known Virat Kohli for a long time now. After all he is the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, a team who's captain isn't really pally with Captain Kohli. Shah Rukh however was all sport on the night.

Known to party till the wee hours of the morning, Khan left the party early. Anand L Rai's film where Shah Rukh plays a double role still has much work to be done and SRK was perhaps pre-occupied with that one.