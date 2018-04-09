Anushka Sharma bags Dadasaheb Phalke Award, really?

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 2018 for her genre-defining successful movies. The 29-year-old actress received the accolade from the Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation for breaking new grounds as a film producer through her company Clean Slate Films. The studio began their journey with the critically acclaimed ‘NH10’ in 2010.

Given that her three home productions have won much applause from critics and movie buffs, we are happy for her efforts being recognised. However, there is something more to this story. Many are missing out the name of this award.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is, as we all know, India's highest cinematic honour which is presented at the National Awards ceremony held in New Delhi annually. The prestigious lifetime achievement award has been named after the father of Indian cinema who directed the country's first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra, in 1913. It comprises a golden lotus medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Earlier, legends like Raj Kapoor, Satyajit Ray, Sivaji Ganesan, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, and Shyam Benegal have been awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Now here comes the confusion. The award presented to Anushka Sharma is called the the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award which appears to have only been around for the past three years. Reportedly, the foundation seem to have no credibility.