Anushka Sharma bonds with husband Virat Kohli’s RCB team at their house party, view pictures

Divya Ramnani April 17 2019, 3.19 pm April 17 2019, 3.19 pm

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore might not be performing great on the field, but that doesn’t seem to affect the team’s off-field spirit. The Indian skipper and his wife Anushka Sharma, on Tuesday, hosted a house party for all the team members of Royal Challengers Bangalore. The couple invited them over for a low-key gathering at their Mumbai residence. Pictures from the same have been shared on social media and we can assure you that the lovebirds turned out to be a perfect set of hosts.

Dressed in a blue crop top and a high waist skirt, Sharma looked ravishing as usual. She had kept her tresses open and was sporting minimal makeup. Captain Kohli, on the other side, was rocking the all-black look. However, unlike most of the times, Kohli ditched his fitted jeans and was sporting a drawstring pant. From Yuzvendra Chahal to Himmat Singh and Dev Paddikal, many RCB players took to their social media handles and thanked the couple for hosting such a warm dinner party. We so wished to be a part of this fun night!

View this post on Instagram Thank you so much @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma for hosting us🥂 A post shared by Dev (@devpadikkal19) on Apr 16, 2019 at 11:24am PDT

Well, in the on-going edition of the Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore have managed to win only one match out of their 8 matches so far. But, with a game as unpredictable and interesting like IPL, you never know what happens next! So, let’s not lose hopes. And with his lucky charm around, we are sure Kohli and his boys will make a strong comeback.

That reminds us it was only recently that the cricketer couldn’t stop praising his better half and said that Anushka is the best thing that has happened to him. He said, “Every time I think over the last more than a year or so, the best thing to have happened to me is me getting married. It's literally changed my whole world. I have the most beautiful wife, the most beautiful person. That has been the most strong factor in my life to change the way I was. Before, I was too intense in life and she (Anushka Sharma) always keeps me motivated, positive but at the same time we spend quality time with each other and totally get away from the game and that's the most important thing. I think I couldn't have been more lucky to have someone like that who can understand my mindset being in that position herself. I look forward to spending time with her and that's how I switch off.” Aww!