Anushka Sharma calls vegetarianism the ‘best decision’ of her life - here are others who’re happy to adopt it!

This morning, actress Anushka Sharma shared a picture of herself and announced that turning vegetarian has been the best decision of her life. Well, she has been a vegetarian for three years now and was even named PETA India’s Hottest Indian Vegetarian Celebrity in 2015 and its Person of the Year in 2017. Reportedly, her pet dog Dude was the reason behind going vegetarian as he doesn’t like the smell of non-veg dishes. Anyway, the bottom line is the actress is enjoying this phase.

Just like her, there are many more celebs who have happily adopted vegetarianism. Let’s have a look at them:

Amitabh Bachchan

The man who oozes charm and charisma even in his 70s is a proud vegetarian who leads a healthy lifestyle. Sr Bachchan is also a teetotaler and has been named the hottest vegetarian several times by PETA, without a second thought.

Shahid Kapoor

The book Life is Fair by Brian Hines proved to be an eye-opener for Shahid Kapoor who gave up on meat completely and has been a staunch vegetarian follower. In 2011, he was named as Asia’s sexiest vegetarian and in 2016, PETA called him the Hottest Vegetarian. We can’t agree enough on this.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam gave up on meat some years back and has now turned a vegan too. After an advise by her doctor, the actress decided to give up on all her cravings to lead a healthier life and is more at peace now. Her brand Rheson has also bagged PEtA’s Compassionate Business Award for producing bag with non-leather material.

Kangana Ranaut

Like Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut too turned a vegan from being a vegetarian. In fact, she has even bagged the sexiest vegan of the year award by PETA some years back.

Jacqueline Fernandez

One of the fittest actresses in town, Jacqueline’s envious bod is because of her fitness and her clean diet. She believes in leading a healthy lifestyle and her diet is replete with nourishing food. The actress who is against animal cruelty is a vegan and happy to be one.

Sunny Leone

Actress Sunny Leone has been a part of PETA’s pro-vegetarian campaigns and has advocated the consumption of vegan materials big-time. She too stands up against animal cruelty in any form and is indeed, one hot vegan on the block.