Anushka Sharma can't keep calm after Virat Kohli’s 10k runs

In the world of cricket, Virat Kohli is already a legend. The 29-year-old continues to rule hearts with this game and this time it’s his record stats that grabbing all the attention. He now stands as the fastest cricketer to complete 10,000 ODI runs, smashing the record of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. And who else could be more delighted about his triumph than wifey Anushka Sharma! The actor took to Instagram to share glimpses from the match and was all hearts for her husband!

Seeing her hubby adding one more feather to his cap, proud wife Anushka surely couldn’t keep calm and her lovely gesture is just another example of perfect couple goals. It’s safe to say the two are a couple Indians love to love. From the time they tied the knot in Tuscany, our love for them has only increased.

Coming to the match, Kohli broke the record held by master blaster’s 10,000 ODI runs in 259 innings by reaching the mark in 205 innings. With this, Kohli also becomes the fourth Indian and thirteenth batsman to globally achieve the milestone.

Meanwhile Anushka, who was last seen in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, has Aanand L. Rai’s Zero as her next.