Anushka Sharma channels her inner seamstress for Sui Dhaaga

Yash Raj Film’s Sui Dhaaga will see Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan sharing the screen space for the first time. The actors had initially released a video that commemorated Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. Varun was also seen prepping for the movie by getting his hands around the traditional sewing machine. And now, it was Anushka’s turn to channel her inner seamstress.

Not so long ago Varun also was seen donning the tailor’s cap in a video that YRF shared on their twitter account.

Sui Dhaaga is written and directed Sharat Katariya who had also directed Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Talking about the movie, Varun had earlier told PTI, “From Gandhiji to Modiji (Narendra Modi), our country's leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and me are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."

Anushka also shared her views on the movie, “I always get excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. Sui Dhaaga is a story of self-reliance that I believe will connect to the grassroots level with every Indian. And am really looking forward to working with Varun Dhawan and the team of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya.”

The movie is touted to release later this year.