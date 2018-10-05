Anushka Sharma corrects Varun Dhawan’s comment on Tanushree Datta

It was meant to be a press conference to celebrate the success of Sui Dhaaga but the focus, as expected, shifted to the Tanushree Datta and Nana Patekar controversy. Anushka Sharma didn’t beat around the bush like other male stars and said it like it is.

“Your workplace should be the safest after your home,” she said. Also blaming the media for tainting Tanushree’s intentions. “No one person is to blame for this. It is the environment we are in that breeds these situations,” she added further.

Varun Dhawan tried to speak his mind as well on the issue but ended up saying stuff that didn’t quite resonate with Anushka Sharma.

He questioned whether it was ok to talk about an incident that happened in 2008, Anushka thought it definitely was. “Please don’t question why it’s happening so late. I don’t think that’s right. If justice has not been served then justice can happen anytime,” she thundered. We couldn’t agree more.