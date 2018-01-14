Anushka Sharma crosses 15 million mark on Instagram

Actress Anushka Sharma crossed the 15 million mark on Instagram. Elated Anushka shared a post thanking her fans for the same and that how grateful she is to them.

The actress recently got married to Indian skipper Virat Kohli who also happens to be the third highest paid celebrity in India. Their hush-hush wedding in Italy and typical Punjabi-style receptions in Delhi and Mumbai were the talk of the town for the longest period of time. Just after the official confirmation by the newlyweds The hashtags #VirushkaWedding and #VirushkaKiShadi were Twitter's top trends. In less than 15 hours of being uploaded, Virat Kohli's picture has been 'liked' over 3,250,000 times while Anushka Sharma's picture has was 'liked' over 2,500,000 times.

In fact, the actor's tweet announcing her marriage to the Indian cricket captain became the Golden tweet of the year for Bollywood. Hence, it is safe to say that hubby Kohli too had a hand at her managing to cross the mark in such a short.

However Anushka is still millions away from her contemporaries, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. While Priyanka Chopra is at 21 million, Deepika is at 21.2 million followers. But the credit goes to their international presence. However, Katrina Kaif is just at 7.4 million followers but she has just entered the game.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is back in Mumbai to resume her work for upcoming projects post her New Year celebrations with hubby. She will next be seen in her own production Pari, Aanand L. Rai’s Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, YRF’s Sui Dhaaga among others.