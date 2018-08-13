home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Anushka Sharma defends her front row presence in BCCI image

Anushka Sharma defends her front row presence in BCCI image

First published: August 13, 2018 04:35 PM IST | Updated: August 13, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

Actress Anushka Sharma’s recent inclusion at a dinner party held by the High Commission of India for Indian cricket team in England called for enough backlash and criticism from the Twitterati. She was slammed for being a part of the gathering which was purely meant to be for cricketers. Her front-row presence in the picture shared by BCCI invited immense negativity.

Now, at the trailer launch of Sui Dhaaga – Made in India, the actress finally opened up on the controversy. But not before her co-star Varun Dhawan had his share of laughter.

When a reporter asked her to share her thoughts on the controversy, before she could even start replying, Varun Dhawan jumped in to say that he turns into a dog for a scene in the film, so he will bit anyone asking such a question and laughed in unison with Anushka. Then, Anushka replied, “Whoever had to make a justification on the activity has made it. I feel this was just a trolling activity and I don't react to trolls. Whatever happened has happened within the guidelines and will always happen in the guidelines and I won't say anything more on this.” If you say so Missy.

Talking about the film, Sui Dhaaga – Made in India will release on September 28. Post that, Anushka will be seen in Zero, that also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

SHOW MORE
tags: #anushka sharma #Bollywood #cricket #Entertainment #sports #Virat Kohli

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All