Anushka Sharma defends her front row presence in BCCI image

Actress Anushka Sharma’s recent inclusion at a dinner party held by the High Commission of India for Indian cricket team in England called for enough backlash and criticism from the Twitterati. She was slammed for being a part of the gathering which was purely meant to be for cricketers. Her front-row presence in the picture shared by BCCI invited immense negativity.

Vice captain is in last row and First Lady of Indian cricket is in front row. These people giving lecture online few days back. @AnushkaSharma — Ali MG (@aliasgarmg) August 7, 2018

Why @BCCI allows someones wife at official tour.... Please confirm Is your team mens are at work or on honeymoon — Nishant (@NishNishantkr) August 7, 2018

anushka sharma is also there in the squad so probably she will be included in the playing 11 too for the next match — Mayank Sharma (@MSharma56483635) August 7, 2018

Now, at the trailer launch of Sui Dhaaga – Made in India, the actress finally opened up on the controversy. But not before her co-star Varun Dhawan had his share of laughter.

When a reporter asked her to share her thoughts on the controversy, before she could even start replying, Varun Dhawan jumped in to say that he turns into a dog for a scene in the film, so he will bit anyone asking such a question and laughed in unison with Anushka. Then, Anushka replied, “Whoever had to make a justification on the activity has made it. I feel this was just a trolling activity and I don't react to trolls. Whatever happened has happened within the guidelines and will always happen in the guidelines and I won't say anything more on this.” If you say so Missy.

Talking about the film, Sui Dhaaga – Made in India will release on September 28. Post that, Anushka will be seen in Zero, that also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.