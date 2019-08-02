Antara Kashyap August 02 2019, 10.30 am August 02 2019, 10.30 am

The horrific incident in Jamshedpur where a 3-year-old girl sleeping beside her mother at a railway station was kidnapped, gang-raped, strangulated and beheaded, has left the nation shocked to the core. The news of the heinous crime broke out when the child's torso was found in a bush four kilometres away from the railway station. The case has the nation united in outrage as people are demanding justice for the little girl. Anushka Sharma too expressed her anger over the incident on Twitter and demanded a fast justice for the child.

The actor posted a couple of tweets expressing how angry the news made her. Calling the crime 'horrific' she stated that she was literally shaking with anger. She also demanded a swift and severe action against the perpetrator, as an example, so that no one else thinks of doing such a thing.

I hope and wish and urge justice is brought upon this atrocity at the earliest . And punishment so severe that anyone else shudders to commit such a heinous , demonic crime ! (2/2) — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 1, 2019

Apart from the Zero actor, Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha also tweeted to condemn the act. He replied to the actor's tweet and wrote that the sleeping animal in the heart of a human has woken up and it will keep committing atrocities. It is a metaphorical comment on the dangerous times we live in where even a child is not safe.

एक बुरी ख़बर देता हूँ। ये बस शुरुआत है। हम सबके अंदर एक गहरी नींद में सोता हुआ जानवर होता है। उसे उठा दिया गया है। वो जग रहा है धीरे धीरे। https://t.co/6L5WUjLQvC — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) August 1, 2019

The incident happened near the Tatanagar Railway station in Jharkhand on Wednesday. Two, out of three, of the perpetrators, have been caught and they have confessed to beheading the girl after strangulating her to death. The police have launched a search operation with the help of sniper dogs to find the remains of the girl.