Anushka Sharma drops Virat Kohli off at the airport. VIEW PICS

Some of India's biggest celebrities are heading out of the country. On Friday, we spotted Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma dropping off husband Virat Kohli at the airport. Team India is gearing up for a T20 series in Ireland, following which they'd head to the UK to play three T20s, three ODIs and five Tests against England. The team departed for Ireland on Friday.

They were seen exchanging a warm hug before Virat headed inside the airport. Anushka was seen wearing a dress from NUSH's Suppandi collection, one from her own brand.

Since Team India's last outing to England was dissatisfactory, many are speculative as to this one is going to turn out.

"We've had the Champions Trophy as well which has totally been forgotten - I don't think that was in Bangladesh. I was asked this question when we reached England (what are you looking forward to?), and I said taking a walk and having coffee on the street. My thinking is very different when I go on a tour, I literally am looking forward to enjoying the country, am not even thinking of the cricket. I know if I'm in a good zone, I will play well. If I think like how people are thinking on the outside, then things don't happen," Kohli said, as he addressed the press in Delhi.

Good luck then!