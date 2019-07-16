Darshana Devi July 16 2019, 6.15 pm July 16 2019, 6.15 pm

It was in December 2017 when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a beautiful wedding in Italy and the happiness of their fans knew no bounds. The two used to rarely open up about their relationship back then and look at them now, gushing about each other endlessly on social media. It has been a while since we have heard from the duo about their relationship. We recently stumbled upon an interview of Anushka, where she has admitted that she got married at an age which is considered very early for an actress. She also stated the reason behind her taking the big step at the prime of her career.

“Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don’t care about your personal lives, whether you’re married or whether you’re a mother. We need to get out of this headspace,” she told Filmfare. “I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. (Smiles) And I am in love. Marriage was a natural progression,” she further added.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma vacationing

Adding on, she also questioned why a woman needs to worry about her career while getting married when a man remains carefree.

Sharing words of praises for her hubby dearest, she went on to say, “His honesty is something I deeply value. I’m an honest person and have suffered on account of that. He’s brutally honest too. I’m so happy that I met someone like him because we both lead our lives with complete honesty.”

“He’s someone, who’s constantly trying to get better professionally and as an individual. I’m also like that. We don’t take ourselves so seriously. We’re similar as people. That’s why we get along,” she continued.