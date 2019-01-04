Anushka Sharma feels the happiest in hubby Virat Kohli's arms

It has been a year since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (fondly referred as Virushka) tied the knot, after dating each other for a long time. Ever since then, the couple leaves no stone unturned to paint the town red with their never-ending PDA. Recently, Anushka Sharma took to her social media and shared a lovey-dovey post for her better half. The picture had the stunning couple cuddling into each other’s arms and, Sharma also mentioned how the cricketer makes a happy girl. *Aww*

Well, Virushka’s PDA was certainly not limited to their hugs and adorable captions. The couple was twinning in their striped shirts. Aren’t they the cutest? Anushka Sharma is currently in Sydney, Australia where her cricketer hubby is playing against the Aussies at the on-going India VS Australia Test series. The actor made it a point to join and cheer up her hubby after wrapping her professional commitments. Anushka and Virat also rang in the New Years together in Sydney as they wished their fans with an adorable post.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma had a memorable 2018 as she was seen in four Bollywood films. The actor started her year with Pari then, she was seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju followed by Sui Dhaaga alongside Varun Dhawan and, Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, too, is having a gala time on-field with India getting an unbeatable 2-1 lead against the Aussies in the series.