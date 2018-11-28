Anushka Sharma got Zero plans after film's release

With Zero, Anushka Sharma reunites with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She also happened to debut with the superstar, which turned out to be a blockbuster. However, SRK and Anushka's last outing, Jab Harry Met Sejal, was quite a debacle. Could this impact Zero as well?

"For me, each project is a new one and I don't go with the baggage of the previous debacle. Because it then affects your current work and I don't let that happen to myself," she answered.

She also told us she was planning to go on a break since life is quite hectic right now.

"I have been working round the clock since last year and playing each character has taken a toll on me. So I have decided to give myself some break and look up to something. Apart from acting, I am also a producer, entrepreneur. I have a clothing line of my own. So apart from acting, I have to invest my mind on other things. so I decided to take a small break," she said.

Rumours of Anushka and husband Virat Kohli expecting their first child were floating around. We wonder if this 'break' is a subtle hint of that!