Anushka Sharma has no time for a bulging disk, has Sui Dhaaga to promote

Anushka Sharma's work ethic is top-notch. The actor is always professional and always on time for events despite external factors. We've recently learnt that the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor has been suffering from excruciating pain due to a bulging disk. Anushka has been advised to rest due to the acute pain, however, the actor plans on continuing her promotional commitments for her upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga: Made in India. The film also stars Varun Dhawan.

A source close to the actor said, “Anushka has developed a bulging disc issue and she is doing intensive physiotherapy sessions daily. She will heal completely in 3-4 weeks if she takes care of her back properly. The doctor had advised rest for her but with Sui Dhaaga promotions in full swing, she said she won’t be pulling herself out of promotions. Anushka can’t sit in one place for a long time. She has to either lie down or walk around in breaks and that’s how she has been promoting for the last couple of days.”

“Despite being in severe pain, Anushka is game to do everything that has been planned. Her team is taking care of the fact that her back doesn’t come under any stress during promotions. Anushka is in serious, serious discomfort but she also realizes that if she is unable to promote, it will impact the movie promotions. This level of commitment is certainly a rarity,” the informer added.