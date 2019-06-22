Divya Ramnani June 22 2019, 7.49 pm June 22 2019, 7.49 pm

The ongoing edition of the much-awaited ICC World Cup has taken the entire nation by storm. All the Indian cricket fans, with utmost excitement and nervousness, are rooting for their favourites at the game. Needless to say, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his men in blue are striving hard at the pitch, so much that their success ratio, so far, has been commendable. But, what’s that one thing that has been missing from the game… umm, we mean the stands? Well, it is captain Kohli’s better half and lucky charm, Anushka Sharma!

Not long ago, we spotted the Zero actor making jetting off to London. She also made it a point to keep all fans updated about her trip with her back-to-back Instagram stories. And, amidst all this, it was being speculated that Anushka is expected to grace ongoing India vs Afghanistan match. However, despite staying in the same country, the actor couldn’t be a part of the match, thanks to BCCI and its directives. According to the rules, all the WAGs are only allowed to join their husbands after a certain period of time. Hence, the actor, before joining her captain husband, is making sure to fulfil all her professional commitments.

Here's Anushka Sharma heading to Brussels:

The official statement from Anushka Sharma’s team read, “Anushka will join Virat only this month end as BCCI has mandated that wives of cricketers can only spend 15 days with their partners during the World Cup. Anushka has been in London and has been wrapping her work commitments in the city and now in Brussels. The much-loved couple is following all BCCI mandates laid down for the families of cricketers. Anushka will officially join Virat from this month end. The fans will have to wait for a few more days to see them together.”