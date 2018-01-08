Anushka Sharma is back to work, gets a floral welcome on the sets of Zero

The month has been a dreamy one for Anushka Sharma, but it’s time for some action on the film sets. Husband Virat Kohli is already in work mode in South Africa. The 29-year-old actor, Anushka who returned from South Africa on Saturday night, has resumed the shooting of Zero. And her co-actor Shah Rukh Khan along with the team of Zero gave her a warm welcome on the film sets.

She tied the knot with Indian skipper Virat Kohli in a hush-hush ceremony in the Italian city of Tuscany last month. The actor is now back in the bay to begin the next schedule of Aanand L Rai's film Zero.

Shah Rukh, who happens to be Anushka's first co-star in Bollywood, decided to welcome her back with a bouquet full of flowers. An elated Anushka took to Instagram to share her happiness and wrote,

They say - Back to one! In this case I’ll say - Back to Zero 🤗!! Happy to be back on the film and back to work with my lovely co-actors and crew!! Thank you for the beautifully decorated floral van.

The bouquets also had three photos of the newly-wed couple- from their ad shoot, engagement ceremony and honeymoon. Anushka shared a picture of her grand welcome on the film sets and wrote, "Great to be back on set. Thank you for this floral welcome guys!! Lots of love."

On January 1, Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai finally revealed the title of their much-anticipated film. Titled Zero, the film revolves around a dwarf played by SRK. The film is slated to release on December 21, 2018.