home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Anushka Sharma is excited for Dutt's biopic teaser to be out tomorrow

First published: April 23, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Updated: April 23, 2018 08:41 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Rajkumar Hirani’s next is the much awaited Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor. Anushka Sharma also has a cameo role in the film. The teaser is to be out tomorrow  and Ranbir, Hirani, along with Sanjay Dutt will be present at the occasion. Reportedly, Ranbir will be talking about his preparations to get to his striking transformation into Sanjay Dutt.

Actress Anushka Sharma is quite excited for the teaser launch and talks about how anxiously she’s waiting to watch the movie herself. “That’s one film that you guys will be very happy and excited seeing. I have recently watched its teaser and I loved it. I’m doing a cameo in the film but nevertheless I’m looking forward to watching the film myself,” said the actress at a press conference.

Anushka recently featured in an ad film, where she played the role of a grandmother for the first time, along with playing the mother and the daughter in the same ad. She shares at a press conference of how happy she is to see herself in the role of a grandmother onscreen, “Through Standard Chartered, I have finally got an idea of how I would look as a grandmother, and I’m happy(laughs)”.

 

SHOW MORE
tags: #anushka sharma #Bollywood #Entertainment #Rajkumar Hirani #Ranbir Kapoor #sanjay dutt

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All