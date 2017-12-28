Anushka Sharma is officially a WAG, travels with Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team

After a hush-hush wedding in Italy and two grand receptions in India, the newlywed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continued their journey to their next stopover- South Africa. This is also Anushka's first official assignment as WAG after getting married to the Indian cricket team captain team. The actress traveled with her new husband on the Team bus and was seen at Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai along with others late Wednesday night.

Anushka was often seen attending cricket matches but this here feels like home. Kohli and boys are very close and 'Bhabhi Shri' fit right in.

So that's what life on the Indian cricket team bus looks like on a good day.

While Virat sorts out the luggage, Anushka chats up coach Ravi Shastri who we hope had no 'expert' comments on things to do when on tour with the Indian cricket team.

Kohli clearly couldn't manage the luggage so THE WIFE stepped in. Pointing in the right direction is an integral part of a successful marriage.

While Virat will be back training with his team, Anushka too must have her task cut out. South Africa is a beautiful place especially if one has her WAG brigade in place. Sharma seems to have already done that.

Anushka and Aesha: The moment you click a photograph like that you have found a friend and in Shikhar Dhawan's better half Anushka certainly seems to have found one. South Africa is going to be fun.

Game face on: And this when the two faced the media. Sharma is no more in the jump seat but she surely is in jump suits these days. We love the stripes. She has definitely earned them.