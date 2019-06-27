Rushabh Dhruv June 27 2019, 10.45 pm June 27 2019, 10.45 pm

The ongoing edition of the very exciting ICC World Cup has taken the entire nation by storm. All the Men in Blue fans, with utmost excitement and nervousness, are rooting for their favourites at the game. Needless to say, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his teammates are striving hard at the pitch, so much that their success ratio, so far, has been super. Amid the same, Virat's wife Anushka Sharma, who is currently in London for professional commitments, recently took a metro train ride. Yup, true that!

The Zero actor took to her Instagram account and shared a monochrome picture of herself enjoying the train ride. Flashing her white teeth and an infectious smile, Anushka looked cute in a t-shirt paired with jeans. "Happy girls are the prettiest - Audrey Hepburn," the actress captioned the post. With this photo, all we can say is that even celebrities are just normal people like us and enjoy little things in life.

Have a look at the picture posted by Anushka Sharma below:

View this post on Instagram Happy girls are the prettiest - Audrey Hepburn 🦋 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jun 27, 2019 at 2:37am PDT

Its a guideline by the BCCI that wives of cricketers can only spend 15 days with their partners during the World Cup. As per a source, “Anushka will join Virat only this month end as BCCI has mandated that wives of cricketers can only spend 15 days with their partners during the World Cup. Anushka has been in London and has been wrapping her work commitments in the city and now in Brussels. The much-loved couple is following all BCCI mandates laid down for the families of cricketers. Anushka will officially join Virat from this month end. The fans will have to wait for a few more days to see them together.”