image
Monday, November 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Anushka Sharma joins the ranks of SRK and Sr Bachchan at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Bollywood

Anushka Sharma joins the ranks of SRK and Sr Bachchan at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 19 2018, 6.06 pm
back
Amitabh Bachchananushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentMadame TussaudsShah Rukh KhanSingaporeWax statue
nextSara Khan goes nude again, this time for her song's first poster
ALSO READ

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's song to be out on THIS day

Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood’s Badshah turns Maharaja for Air India

Zero: An emotional Aanand L Rai thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma