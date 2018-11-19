Anushka Sharma joins the ranks of SRK and Sr Bachchan at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Anushka Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most talented Bollywood actors in today's time. This year itself, she has already played three different characters on the big screen in movies like Sanju, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and Pari. While she has given award-winning performances in most of her films, here’s one more feather in her hat. The Pari actor now has a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Anushka unveiled the wax statue on Monday and it is the first ever interactive wax statue that the visitors will experience. The Phillauri actor's wax statue holds a phone personally inviting visitors to take a selfie with her. Anushka joins Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, etc. in the IIFA Awards Experience section at the wax museum. While most of the wax statues don’t look like the celebrities, thankfully Anushka’s wax statue is quite like her. So, the next time you visit Singapore, click a selfie with Anushka at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Meanwhile, we are waiting to see Anushka’s brilliant performance as a cerebral palsy patient on the big screen in the upcoming movie Zero. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. It is slated to release on December 21, 2018.