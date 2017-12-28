Anushka Sharma named PETAs Person of the Year

Newlywed Anushka Sharma has been named PETA’s Person of the Year by the animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

A vegetarian, Anushka won the title for helping to protect dogs from fireworks to advocating for horses who are forced to pull carriages in Mumbai. "Anushka Sharma is a proud animal rights proponent whose kindness and initiative know no bounds," PETA Associate Director Sachin Bangera said in a statement.

"PETA is calling on everyone to follow her lead by eating healthy plant-based meals, helping community animals by speaking up when they are suffering, and always keeping an eye out for new ways to help animals," Bangera added.

Anushka, who married Indian skipper Virat Kohli earlier this month, was in 2015 named PETA's Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity.

Some of her recent efforts to protect animals include launching her cruelty-free NUSH clothing line, visiting an animal shelter and promoting its work on her social media platforms, launching a campaign called PAWsitive to raise awareness of the suffering caused by fireworks to animals, and taking to Twitter to demand a ban on cruel carriage rides in Mumbai. She also has an adopted dog named Dude.

Anushka hosted a star studded wedding reception 2.0 yesterday, December 26 in Mumbai. She’ll be soon flying with hubby Kohli to South Africa to ring in the New Year. Post that she will resume her work. She has two movies in the upcoming year, Pari and Aanand L Rai’s untitled dwarf film which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.