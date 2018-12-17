Bollywood Anushka Sharma on pregnancy rumours: It feels like some tauji is asking me that Murtuza Nullwala December 17 2018, 12.24 pm December 17 2018, 12.24 pm

Once an actress gets married, the reports of her starting a family make it to the headlines and Anushka Sharma is not an exception. Gossip mills recently wnet chirping on rumours of Anushka, who got married in December last year to cricketer Virat Kohli, planning to start a family soon and was said to be 'pregnant'. But, in an interview with Bombay Times, Anushka rubbished all these reports and rather had a funny reaction to the question revolving around pregnancy. When asked what's her reaction to all these rumours, Anushka stated that she feels like some tauji (paternal uncle) is asking her that.

The actress said, “I really think that all this is very dakiyanusi (regressive). When I am asked this question by anyone, it feels like some tauji is asking me that! Everyone should respect another person’s privacy. Just because you are married, it doesn’t mean that the next step is to go the family way. I got married at a young age for a reason. If you are having a baby, it is something that no one can hide. You can still hide a marriage, but not the fact that you are pregnant. People can keep speculating (about someone being pregnant), and then after four months when they realise that these stories are false, they will feel silly and say, ‘Let’s go after the one who got married, let’s talk about her now’! This is done to generate news. There’s absolutely no truth to it and it’s not something that’s being planned in near future.”

Well, this makes it clear that she isn’t planning to have a kid any time soon, so the rumours can be put to rest.

The actress is currently busy with the promotions of Zero which is slated to release on December 21, 2018.