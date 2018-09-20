Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli: Him and me are male and female versions of each other

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are two big hits in their respective fields. But together, Virushka are super hit! The celebrity couple tied the knot in December 2017 amid a cosy celebration with loved ones in Italy. And much madness followed when they kept two receptions for friends and colleagues in Mumbai and Delhi. However, Anushka says both, she and her hubby, are kind of awkward with the fame.

"We are both very awkward with the fame that we have. We don’t embrace stardom and fame and that’s why, I think, we connect so much. We run away, sometimes, from these things. Sometimes, we find a need to be in our own cocoon. And that’s the reason why we are so self-sufficient," she said during a conversation with Film Companion.

Both of them, until they tied the knot, remained tight-lipped about their affair. But they've definitely had their share of ups and downs. Albeit, they overcame all of it.

"And when I see self, I mean both of us because we don’t see each other as two different people. Him and me are male and female versions of each other," Anushka added.

That's quite a lot of gushing!