image
Thursday, September 20th 2018
English
Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli: Him and me are male and female versions of each other

Bollywood

Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli: Him and me are male and female versions of each other

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 20 2018, 1.02 pm
back
anushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentmarriageStar CoupleVirat KohliVirushka
nextSadak 2: Alia Bhatt goes the Varun Dhawan way, picks up a home production
ALSO READ

Shah Rukh Khan takes the Sui Dhaaga challenge, promotes Zero as well

Sui Dhaaga: Brett Lee and Graeme Smith try their hand at Hindi dialogues

Anushka Sharma proves she’s a cricketer’s wife, wins cricket quiz