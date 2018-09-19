Bollywood Anushka Sharma proves she’s a cricketer’s wife, wins cricket quiz Murtuza Nullwala September 19 2018, 9.47 pm September 19 2018, 9.47 pm

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan will soon be seen together for the first time in the upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. The trailer and the songs of the film have created a good pre-release buzz and the actors are leaving no stone unturned to make sure it reaches the masses. Promotional activity recently took them to the Star Sports Studios and it’s the most entertaining thing you’ll watch today.

The two stars indulged in a cricket quiz. It was Anushka vs Varun and there’s no prizes for guessing who won? Well, it is none other than Mrs Kohli. Anushka answered most of the questions right and won the quiz proving that as she is indeed the wife of a cricketer and has some good knowledge of the sport. Now it makes us wonder if Virat too has knowledge about Bollywood films in equal measure.

Well, Anushka and Varun were accompanied by former South African cricketer Graeme Smith and former Australian cricketer Brett Lee as partners in their teams. After having a look at the video, we can clearly say that they had a great time on this pitch.

Talking about Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, the movie is slated to release on September 28, 2019. The movie, which is directed by Sharat Katariya, celebrates entrepreneurship. It will be clashing at the box office with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha.