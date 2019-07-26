Darshana Devi July 26 2019, 10.35 am July 26 2019, 10.35 am

It has been a while since reports of a rift between Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been doing the rounds. Back in 2018, we heard about Rohit unfollowing Virat on social media and to add fuel to the speculations, the former has now apparently unfollowed Anushka Sharma too. The news has created a stir among the netizens and amidst which, the Sui Dhaaga actress put up a cryptic post on Instagram, making us assume that her message was a hint at Rohit erasing her from his ‘following’ list.

Taking to IG on Thursday, Anushka shared a quote that reads, “A Wise Man Once Said Nothing- only truth can shake hands with silence in a mess of false appearances.” Her post has made us wonder if Rohit’s act has indeed troubled the actress and if that’s so, what exactly had happened between the two leading team players? Only time will tell!

However, what surprises us is that Virat still follows Rohit on Instagram, although reportedly, the two haven’t been on talking terms since the ICC World Cup 2019 ended.

It’s said that the rift between Kohli and Sharma had started years ago when Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan left the management company that Virat is linked with. Furthermore, there are even reports of the Indian team being divided between Virat and Rohit as the former apparently ‘controls the team selection negatively’ and takes ‘partial decisions’.