Anushka Sharma slams man for littering on road, Virat Kohli shares video. What happens next?

It's good to see public figures taking a stand for general welfare. Recently a video of Anushka Sharma slamming a man for throwing plastic went viral. It so happened that Anushka along with hubby Virat Kohli were on the road while a man who sat inside a car beside theirs, threw a plastic on road. The actress spotted him littering, and the 'spotting' was too time-specific, we think Because Virat filmed it promptly.

The video has got social media divided. For some, the stand was commendable. But many feel this was nothing but a gimmick to make it to headlines.

But hey, what about the man who got slammed and even had a video of himself going viral, to worsen it? Arhhan Singh, as his Facebook profile suggests, shared a post on his timeline, slamming her back for poor 'verbal etiquette'.

"The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my luxury car... Was way less then the garbage that came out from your mouth...," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Virat has also lashed back at netizens for trolling Anushka or churning memes out of the video.

Lot of people who don't have the courage to do something like this find it funny. Everything for people nowadays is meme content. Shame. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018

PHEW!