Priyanka Kaul July 30 2019, 12.44 pm July 30 2019, 12.44 pm

It is a prevalent notion in our society that a married woman should be expecting soon. And if there has been no news, rumours and speculations capture the gossip mills. And guess what? There’s no escape even for our beloved celebrities. Anushka Sharma, who played a wheelchair-bound scientist in her last movie Zero (2018) had not signed any project after that. This had given rise to the news of her being pregnant. However, the actress has finally spoken out and slammed them all.

In an interview with Filmfare, the actress echoed the voice of every new married woman and said, “Yeah. If you're married then people ask, Is she pregnant? They love to read into something when there really isn't anything."

View this post on Instagram Seal the silly moments ❣️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 3, 2019 at 10:46am PDT

The actress was pissed at the privacy breach and said that people should allow others to live their life. Highlighting how it’s always just about marriage and kids for a woman, the actress said, “An actress gets married and the next thing they talk about it is, Is she pregnant? When she’s dating its like, Shaadi karne wale hai ki nahi? It’s crude. Then put someone in a position where they end up clarifying unnecessarily. What irks me is the clarification part. Do I need to clarify? Nahi! But then that’s how it is."

Anushka Sharma also clarified that if an actress wears loose clothes that does not necessarily mean that it is because she is expecting. It can also be because the clothes are trending. However, people are prone to jump the gun. “It’s like a monkey on your back. You can’t do anything about it. You just ignore it,” she added.