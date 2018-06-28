home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Anushka Sharma surely had some horrendous hairstyles in her movies, but only she could carry them

Anushka Sharma surely had some horrendous hairstyles in her movies, but only she could carry them

First published: June 28, 2018 06:35 PM IST | Updated: June 28, 2018 06:35 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Anushka Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses we have in Bollywood. She took up a variety of roles, which allowed her to experiment with her looks in the movies. She recently posted a picture from the sets of Zero in which we see her sporting short hair. Well, the actress has not officially said that it’s her look from the film, but this photo seems to be from the sets and hence we think this is her look in the Aanand L Rai directorial.

To lots of conversations and laughter .. happy birthday @aanandlrai 🌸

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

While Anushka loves to experiment with her looks, but some hair stylists of her films gave her some hairstyles, which not everyone can carry. But Anushka did and that too with aplomb.

The first one in the list has to be PK. Director Rajkumar Hirani wanted a pixie haircut for Anushka’s character in the film. Not many would have been able to pull it off, but Anushka looked very cute in the film.

Now let’s talk about Sanju. Anushka plays a fictional character in the film and we were left shocked when we saw her look from the movie. Talking about her look, Hirani had revealed that Anushka had told him, “Sir, you don't like my hair, that's why you keep putting these wigs on my head." From what we have seen in the trailer, we really like her look in Sanju too.

 

Well, even Zoya Akhtar had tried something different for Anushka Sharma. In the song Girls Like To Swing from her Dil Dhadakne Do, Anushka tried a retro hairstyle. It was surely not the best one, but then Anushka knows totally slayed it.

In Bombay Velvet, the actress played the role of a jazz singer. Her character had different styles of hairstyles in the movie. While some were good, some were really horrible. Like these two. Out of all the looks, we only wish she avoided this.

Keep slaying it woman! We just hope she doesn’t go overboard with all this experimentation though.

SHOW MORE
tags: #anushka sharma #Bombay Velvet #Dil Dhadakne Do #PK #Sanju #Zero

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All