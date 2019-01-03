image
Thursday, January 3rd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Anushka Sharma thinks Deepika Padukone will be ideal for Princess Diana biopic

Bollywood

Anushka Sharma thinks Deepika Padukone will be ideal for Princess Diana biopic

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   January 03 2019, 8.06 pm
back
anushka sharmaBiopicBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentkatrina kaifPrincess DianaSalman KhanShah Rukh KhansultanZero
nextSushant Singh Rajput's Drive gets a new release date, but what will be its fate?
ALSO READ

Isn’t It Romantic poster: Isn’t Priyanka Chopra looking killer in it?

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's Swiss vacay will tempt you to pack your bags and leave for one!

Kader Khan’s son Sarfaraz is upset with Govinda and other industry people