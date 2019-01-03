Anushka Sharma thinks Deepika Padukone will be ideal for Princess Diana biopic

Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone might be a competition for each other, however, of late, we have seen the two beauties bond. Initially, there was awkwardness too, thanks to Ranveer Singh, who was in a steady relationship with Anushka, before he started dating Deepika. Today, Anushka is happily married to cricketer Virat Kohli and Deepika and Ranveer too got hitched last year. Anushka even made it a point to not miss Ranveer-Deepika’s grand wedding reception in Mumbai. The Pari actress showered love and best wishes to the newlyweds on social media too.

Recently both Anushka and Deepika were at an actress’ roundtable where they talked about how Bollywood’s approach has changed towards the “women-centric” films, the Me Too movement and their learnings. Apart from these two actresses, Alia Bhatt, Tabu, Rani Mukerji, Tapsee Pannu were also present. Senior journalist Rajeev Masand asked each of these actresses on a biopic that they’d like to feature in. Alia, of course, talked about Osho’s close confidante Maa Sheela, who as per reports she’d be essaying in Netflix’s movie on the spiritual guru. Deepika picked Princess Diana and talked about how she loved watching videos of Prince Harry’s late mother. The Chhapaak actress revealed how she was heartbroken when she read about Diana’s tragic death on news. It was Anushka’s response to Deepika’s statement that surprised us more.

Anushka immediately reacted to Deepika’s comment on Princess Diana biopic and told the actress that she’d be perfect for the role. Even Deepika couldn’t resist smiling on hearing Anushka’s this compliment. This interaction between the two leading ladies was heart-warming, especially because they are constantly pitted against each other. Apart from the slight personal discomfort, there have been many occasions when Deepika was reported to have been replaced by Anushka.

It was said that Deepika was in the running for Sultan however, Anushka bagged the part breaking the Bajirao Mastani actress’ dream of working with Salman Khan. In fact, when Deepika met Aanand L Rai ahead of Zero filming buzz was that the actress was to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan – Katrina Kaif starrer. Insiders suggested that the not-so-friendly equation between Deepika and Katrina lead to Rai casting Anushka for the part. That’s not all, more recently there were talks about a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film with Salman and Shah Rukh in the lead role. SLB was keen on roping in Deepika for the part, but then rumours were that the Dabangg hero was rooting for Anushka instead. Anushka cleared the air she had not signed any movie. However, it was not a denial exactly on whether she was approached for the part.

We don’t know about the Princess Diana biopic, but it would be interesting to see if Deepika does manage to strike out Salman Khan from her wish-list of actors she wants to work with. Will Bhansali manage to get Deepika-Salman together in a movie or will the part land in someone else’s kitty. Watch this space for more…