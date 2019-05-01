  3. Bollywood
Anushka Sharma to celebrate her birthday with hubby Virat Kohli in Bangalore

Bollywood

Anushka Sharma to celebrate her birthday with hubby Virat Kohli in Bangalore

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exchanged their wedding vows on December 11, 2017.

back
anushka sharmaIPLRCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreVirat Kohli
nextRishi Kapoor and Maniesh Paul hang out healthily in New York City!

within