Anushka Sharma to celebrate her birthday with hubby Virat Kohli in Bangalore

Nikita Thakkar May 01 2019, 11.08 am May 01 2019, 11.08 am

It is Anushka Sharma's birthday today (May 1) and how can hubby Virat Kohli not make it special for her? We hear that the couple is going to celebrate the actor's birthday in Bangalore since Virat has been busy with his IPL schedule. And intimate, private dinner has been planned to ring in her special day. Thankfully, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have no match scheduled on May 1 and hence, Mr Captain has all the time in the world to spend with his wifey. A source from Bangalore informs that they are going to spend the entire day together.

“There is so much attention around them at all times and they decided to make it extra private on this special day. They will spend the entire day with each other thankfully because Virat has no IPL match commitments on Anushka’s birthday. They have planned a very special private dinner just for themselves. The couple will be the only ones at the venue and an exclusive hand-curated dinner will be laid out just for them,” says the source.

Further adding, “Virat and Anushka always have hundreds of people swarming around them every time they step out, so a birthday celebration needed to be planned a little differently. Anushka’s birthday is one occasion Virat also wanted to celebrate by just being together. Also, as we all know, Anushka also loves intimate gatherings. So, it just seems like they are really the perfect couple that you could find as they understand and respect each other so much.”

Even though nothing extravagant, this still does sound like a perfect plan!

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy amidst friends and family. Their wedding too was an intimate affair as barely a few stars from the industry were invited. Later they had organised grand receptions in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Happy Birthday, Anushka.