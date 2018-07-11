Anushka Sharma to get waxed at Madame Tussauds, but here’s the TWIST!

One of the most successful actors of the contemporary league and also a big name amongst India's youngest producers, Anushka Sharma has now added another feather to her cap! She will be the first celebrity to have an interactive wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. She shares the prestige with likes of very few global icons such as Oprah Winfrey, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewis Hamilton.

“Anushka’s statue will talk! In fact, she will be the first wax statue in the Singapore museum with this feature. It is a massive interactivity feature that Madame Tussauds is adding to her wax statue. Only a handful of global power leaders/icons have other forms of interactivity attached to their statues and this move by the museum is a huge salutation to Anushka’s global fan following,” says a source.

As per an insider, Anushka's statue will be holding a phone in her hand. She will also speak warm greetings addressing the visitor, and they can click selfies with her.

"We are thrilled to be working with Anushka Sharma, she will have the first talking wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore. We see many families but also young adults from India coming to our attraction, and this is a great opportunity for us to cater to that audience. Anushka has been frequently requested by our guests and we are sure that she will be an incredibly popular addition to our attraction!" said Alex Ward, General Manager, Madame Tussauds Singapore.

The Madame Tussauds authority is absolutely selective about picking statues that are to have such an innovative feature. Anushka is definitely slaying it as a youth icon beyond geographical boundaries, and how!