Priyanka Kaul June 17 2019, 5.48 pm June 17 2019, 5.48 pm

It’s been a while since we saw Anushka Sharma onscreen to amuse her fans with her acting. It seems like the actress, who was last seen in the movie Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has been taking her own time to take up a project. But if the buzz is true, it won’t be long before she hits the screen once again.

Anushka may be donning the character of a cop for her next. If a source quote is to be believed, it has revealed that she will be playing the role of a woman police officer and wear a khaki. The quote says, “Anushka is constantly looking for quality scripts and it seems like she has found a brilliant one that will see her play the role of a woman police officer. This is the first time she will be seen in this avatar as she will don the khaki. The project is extremely close to her heart.” Well, if things go well, Anushka’s come back will surely be a blockbuster.

The quote further said, “Anushka has always backed projects that are strong on content and this story has just blown her away. It’s a challenging role and will require her to undergo intense prep before she begins filming. The way she works, she will be devoting a lot of time getting into the skin of her character.”

We reached out to Yash Raj Films for a confirmation on this, but they refused to comment.