Ranjini Maitra July 30 2019, 10.04 pm July 30 2019, 10.04 pm

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, together, make for a couple that perfectly compliments each other in terms of aspiration, professional dedication, and commitments. While Anushka is an absolutely workaholic, Virat remains occupied with routine practice and matches most of the time. Amid that, they would not let go of any chance to spend some together. In fact, while stars dropping their wives and girlfriends is a common sight, Anushka reciprocates the same.

“Those are the moments you steal when you lead lives that are so demanding. For that, your priorities have to be set. I’m never going to be like, ‘Oh please spend more time with me at the cost of your work’. No, please do your work. He’s the same with me. When you respect each other’s work and your own, there’s respect in the marriage," she said, during a conversation with Filmfare.

View this post on Instagram Mr and Mrs 💑❤ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 3, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

Also, Virat might be a passionately aggressive player on the 22 yards, but in reality, he is surprisingly calm. Anushka, in fact, says Virat happens to be one of the calmest people she knows.

“He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met. Off the field, he’s so relaxed. You can ask my friends, my team. He’s like that on field only because he’s so passionate. He’s not aggressive in real life. That’s only his demeanour on the field. He’s the most shaant person I know. I look at him and I’m like, ‘Wow! You’re so chill," the actor added.

That comes as a surprising fact, right?

However, it is good to know that you don't let the chaos affect your me-times!