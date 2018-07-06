Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s PDA in Cardiff makes us give them a DARE!

Looks like the duo, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are leaving no stone unturned in giving fans many moments to cherish.

It’s a ritual to see Anushka Sharma applauding hubby Virat Kohli from the stands while the ace batsman plays for India. The Zero actress who recently wrapped her schedule of Sui Dhaaga and Zero is currently enjoying the free time and what better way to spend it than be with the man of your life.

Yes, Anushka is currently with Virat Kohli in Cardiff where India will play against England in a T-20 match. And we bet that Anushka for sure will be seen cheering for her man when he comes to bat on the Cardiff field.

While we are waiting to see the actual footage of the actress from the cricket ground, here are some pics from the streets of this Wales capital. Numerous pictures of Virushka, as they are fondly called, are available on the Instagram right know where you see them holding hands and walking like free birds on those isolated streets.

While we are surely loving the couple’s street romance. We wonder why don’t they try and show so much of affection when the two are in the bay? Dare it all lovebirds!