Anushka Sharma wraps up Zero, shares a sweet message

First published: June 27, 2018 04:34 PM IST | Updated: June 27, 2018 04:34 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Aanand L Rai’s Zero is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, and we are sure fans of the actors simply can’t wait to watch them on the big screen yet again after Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Well, few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan wrapped up the shooting of the film, and now, Anushka has finished shooting for the movie.

The actress took to Twitter to inform her fans that she has wrapped up the shooting of the film. Anushka shared a picture of her with SRK and Rai and also wrote a sweet message for them and Katrina Kaif. Check out the tweet here:

While we know that Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a dwarf and Katrina Kaif’s character is of an actress, we are yet to get the details of Anushka Sharma’s character. Reportedly, the actress plays the role of a scientist. Few days ago, the actors were in the US where they shot for the film at NASA. It is said that the film’s climax will take place on Mars.

Zero also stars Abhay Deol and R Madhavan. There are cameos by late Sridevi, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla and other few actresses who have worked with Shah Rukh before. Zero releases on December 28, 2018.

